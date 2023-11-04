Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A devastated family have shared heartfelt tributes to a “kind” son who was killed in a fatal collision with a tanker lorry in Sutton Coldfield.

Aqeel Ahmed, 28, was driving his car on the A38 Sutton Coldfield Bypass at around 10.30pm on Friday 27 October when he was tragically involved in a collision with a tanker lorry.

In a statement, his family said: “Aqeel our beloved son, brother, nephew, grandson and friend has left this temporary abode.

“Aqeel was always smiling and his loss will be felt by everyone that knew him. He was reliable, hardworking, kind and generous and had a love for cars and the gym.

“Please respect the family and give us time to grieve.”

Aqeel Ahmed had a “love for cars and the gym” before his life was tragically ended in the fatal collision (West Midlands Police)

West Midlands Police say that nothing could be done to save Aqeel, and their “thoughts are with the family at this devastating time”.

The force added that another man, aged 19, was taken to hospital with injuries which were not life threatening.

One person who had driven past the scene at the time said on social media that it had looked “awful” and “very serious”.

An investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information, or dash cam footage, is asked to contact West Midlands Police by calling 101, or via Live Chat on their website, and quoting 5100 of 27/10/23. Alternatively email investigators direct at sciu@westmidlands.police.uk.