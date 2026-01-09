Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As Prime Minister Keir Starmer signs a historic deal to deploy British troops to Ukraine in the event of a peace agreement with Russia, questions are mounting over whether the UK is ready for such a commitment.

Sir Richard Shirreff, former deputy commander of Nato, cautiously welcomed the pledge, but stressed that any UK deployment must “have the right numbers, the means, and there’s got to be proper capabilities.”

He told LBC this week: “There’s not going to be a peace until Russia is forced into it. At least now there is a clear plan from France and the UK to provide a reassurance force or an enforcement force.”

Other experts have also cautioned that a deployment of 10,000 troops could strain the Regular Army, the RAF, and the Royal Navy, and that significantly larger numbers would be needed to have any real impact on the ground.

Reform leader Nigel Farage ridiculed the pledge, asking, “With what boots? What kit?” and warning that the UK could only maintain a presence for a few weeks at most.

Supporters, however, argue that, despite these limitations, the UK’s forces are highly capable and that a well-equipped contingent could provide vital reassurance to Ukraine and Nato allies.

Defence spending is set to rise in the coming years, with modernisation programmes underway and recruitment drives aiming to bolster the armed forces.

But with military commitments, global threats, and domestic defence needs all competing for attention, the debate over whether Britain should put boots on the ground is far from straightforward.

Should the UK follow through on its pledge to Ukraine, or are there limits to what its armed forces can realistically achieve?

We want to hear from you. Share your thoughts in the comments and vote in the poll below – the most compelling responses will be featured in the coming days.