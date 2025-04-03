Legacy body carrying out 50 investigations into 96 deaths

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The legacy body tasked with probing outstanding cases from Northern Ireland’s Troubles has said it is now carrying out 50 live investigations involving 96 deaths.

The Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR), which became operational in May 2024, said the number of people coming to it continues to grow.

The ICRIR was created by the previous Conservative government’s controversial Legacy Act which halted scores of civil cases and inquests into Troubles deaths.

Bereaved families, victims and certain public authorities can instead request the ICRIR carry out an investigation.

While Labour has committed to repealing the Act and has said legacy inquests will resume, it is continuing with the ICRIR.

In its latest accountability update, the body said: “In the period from May 1 2024 to March 31 2025, 154 people (requesting individuals) have come to the commission.

“There are 50 live investigations under way.”

The report said the 50 investigations relate to 96 deaths.

Commissioner for investigations Peter Sheridan said: “There are forensic opportunities. There are investigative lines of inquiry.

“Our work is not a ‘light-touch review’.

“We’re trying to encourage people and build confidence in this commission.

“I will sit down with anyone and explain how, in every single case, I put senior investigating officers in to investigate all of the information available.”

The commission, headed by former Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan, has faced opposition from political parties and victims’ organisations in Northern Ireland, and its powers have been subject to legal challenges.

The latest case which the ICRIR has said publicly it is investigating is the murder of an RUC reserve constable by the IRA in October 1982.

John Eagleson, a father of three, was shot in the chest while making his way to work on his motorbike.

The commission is also investigating the murder of Judge Rory Conaghan, who was shot dead by an IRA gunman in front of his daughter at their Belfast home in September 1974.

The accountability update said the ICRIR now has 172 staff, with 66% based in Belfast and 34% in London.

It said: “As at March 31 2025, 43 staff work in the information recovery (IR) team of the investigations directorate; 65% are based in London with 35% based in Belfast.

“This includes senior investigating officers, IR team supervisors, investigating officers and investigation support officers.

“The wider operations work also includes case support and findings.

“Of the 86 people working in operations, 45% have investigative experience in Northern Ireland.

“A further 36% have investigative experience solely outside of Northern Ireland.

“The remaining 19% of people have other relevant experience for the delivery of the commission’s work.”