Tributes paid after death of former NI Civil Service chief Kenneth Bloomfield

Tributes have been paid to the former head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service Sir Kenneth Bloomfield, who has died at the age of 94.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt described Sir Kenneth as a “great intellect” and “one of our finest”.

His career in public service began in the 1950s and he was cabinet secretary to the 1974 Stormont powersharing executive, and head of the NI Civil Service from 1984 to 1991.

During this time the IRA tried to kill Sir Kenneth at his home in Co Down in 1988 but his family survived the bomb attack.

Later, he took on a number of other roles including victims’ commissioner and co-commissioner of the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains.

He was knighted in 1987.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson said he was sorry to learn of the death.

He added: “He gave many years of service to Northern Ireland and did so with thoughtfulness and dedication.

“His calm approach, even when targeted by the IRA, earned respect across the board, and his contribution to public life will not be forgotten.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family and all who knew him at this sad time.”

Alliance Party leader and Justice Minister Naomi Long said: “Sir Kenneth had a distinguished career in public service over many years and in many roles.

“He and his wife were personally targeted in the Troubles, when their home was attacked by an IRA bomb, but he did not allow it to deter him from his enduring commitment to public service.

“In the decades since his formal retirement, he continued that commitment, offering his skills and experience in the service of the community, most particularly in his work as victims’commissioner in the early days of the Assembly, a role which he notably described as being a ‘painful privilege’.”

Ms Long added: “I know that he kept in touch with political developments and was especially supportive of efforts to ensure the devolved administration was put on a firm and stable footing.

“On behalf of myself and Alliance, I would wish to extend our deepest sympathies to Lady Elizabeth and the family circle on their very personal loss.”

In a statement on X, Ulster Unionist leader Mike Nesbitt said: “Sorry to hear of the passing of Sir Kenneth Bloomfield.

“A great intellect, public servant and one of our finest.

“Among many other things he paved the way for the setting up of the Commission for Victims and Survivors where I served before politics.”

Belfast Lord Lieutenant Dame Fionnuala Jay-O’Boyle wrote: “HM Lord Lieutenant has learnt with sadness of the death of Sir Kenneth Bloomfield KCB, distinguished public servant and former head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service.

“Ken brought dignity, gravitas and humanity to public life.

“To his wife Elizabeth, daughter and son, my sincere condolences. FJOB.”

A post from the Belfast office of the US consulate said: “We offer our condolences to the family of Sir Kenneth Bloomfield KCB, a distinguished public servant who dedicated his life to others, including those injured and bereaved during NI’s troubled past.”

Sir Nigel Hamilton, another former head of the NI Civil Service told the BBC he would remember Sir Kenneth as the “most important, the pre-eminent public servant of his time and of his generation”.

He added: “From the 1960s right up to 1991 he was the leader, he was the public servant extraordinaire.”