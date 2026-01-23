Trump comments ‘barbaric’, says mother of British soldier killed in Afghanistan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The mother of a British soldier killed in Afghanistan has described Donald Trump’s claim that Nato troops stayed “a little off the front lines” as “barbaric”.

Corporal Jake Hartley, from Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, was killed along with five others in a bomb attack a day before his 21st birthday in Afghanistan in 2012.

His mother, Nathalie Taylor, has responded to the US president saying he was not “sure” the Nato alliance would “be there if we ever needed them”.

Mr Trump added: “We’ve never needed them.

“They’ll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan … and they did, they stayed a little back, a little off the front lines.”

Ms Taylor said the president’s “barbaric” comments disrespect the 457 British service personnel killed during the war in Afghanistan.

She said: “My son gave up his ultimate price, which was his life.

“He served and was on the front line and that is what British troops do.

“The British soldiers are very sincere, they accommodate themselves, they are passionate, and they fight with glory.”

She added: “I’m a mum that lost a son in Afghanistan, it’s barbaric.

“I wouldn’t want to even sit down at the table and have a meal with that man.

“He died the day before he turned 21 and I’m absolutely devastated with these comments.”

Cpl Hartley died alongside Sergeant Nigel Coupe, 33, and Privates Anthony Frampton, 20, Daniel Wade, 20, Christopher Kershaw, 19, and Daniel Wilford, 21, when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated under their Warrior vehicle in Helmand Province on March 6 2012.

The vehicle was patrolling with another Warrior when it was blown up about 25 miles north of the capital of Helmand, Lashkar Gah, and their inquest heard the patrol had been due to leave earlier in the day but had been delayed due to a sandstorm.

The coroner was told it was important to send out the patrol that day, rather than waiting until the next, because of “force protection” and showing a visible presence to insurgents.

In a tribute released by the Ministry of Defence at the time, Cpl Hartley was described as “the life and soul of the party, a generous outgoing young man with an exceptionally bright future”.

Regarding Mr Trump’s ambitions for territory in the semi-autonomous Greenland, Ms Taylor said: “He (Mr Trump) is playing chess all the time with every country. It needs to stop.

“If anybody disrespects my son, come through me, talk to me.

“You’ve not met us English properly.”