UK has ‘no plans’ to sanction ICC after Trump move – No 10

The UK has “no plans to sanction” officials at the International Criminal Court, Downing Street has said, after sanctions were issued by US President Donald Trump.

The White House issued an executive order on Thursday in response to what it described as “illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel”.

The move has triggered condemnation from the ICC, who has said it “stands firmly by its personnel and pledges to continue providing justice and hope to millions of innocent victims of atrocities across the world”.

Neither the US nor Israel are a member of the ICC, whereas the UK is.

Asked if the Prime Minister was opposed to Mr Trump’s view, a Number 10 spokesman said on Friday: “Ultimately, that’s a matter for the US.

We support the independence of the ICC Number 10 spokesman

“As for the UK, we support the independence of the ICC.

“Therefore, we’ve got no plans to sanction individual court officials.”

The spokesman later added that the “UK and the US, over a number of administrations, have taken a different view on the ICC” and pointed to the fact that the UK is a signatory to the Rome statute, which established the ICC, whereas the US is not.

On Thursday Mr Trump signed an order to impose sanctions, after The Hague’s investigations into Israel during its war with Hamas.

The ICC has issued an arrest warrant for Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu for alleged war crimes in relation to the conflict in Gaza.

The Associated Press reported that the order signed by Mr Trump accuses the ICC of engaging in “illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel” and of abusing its power by issuing “baseless arrest warrants” against Mr Netanyahu and his former defence minister, Yoav Gallant.

“The ICC has no jurisdiction over the United States or Israel,” the order says, adding that the court had set a “dangerous precedent” with its actions against both countries.

The order says the US will impose “tangible and significant consequences” on those responsible for the ICC’s “transgressions”.

The ICC called on “our 125 States Parties, civil society and all nations of the world to stand united for justice and fundamental human rights”, in its statement condemning the move.

It is the second time the US president has targeted the court.

During his first term of office he imposed sanctions on former prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and one of her deputies, over an investigation into crimes allegedly committed in Afghanistan.