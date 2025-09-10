O’Neill ‘comfortable’ about decision not to attend Trump banquet at Windsor

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said she is “very comfortable” with her decision not to attend a banquet at Windsor Castle during US President Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK this month.

Ms O’Neill told MLAs that she had plenty of engagement with the US administration, but added that people should be more concerned about the “biggest humanitarian crisis of our time” in Gaza.

It emerged earlier this week that Ms O’Neill would not attend the banquet, while Northern Ireland’s deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly would travel to the engagement.

Sinn Fein vice president Ms O’Neill also stayed away from events earlier this year attended by the DUP’s Ms Little-Pengelly in the White House on St Patrick’s Day in protest at Mr Trump’s stance on the conflict in Gaza.

During the First Minister’s appearance before her Stormont scrutiny committee, she was questioned on the issue by DUP MLA Brian Kingston.

He said: “Part of the role of joint first ministers is engaging with other heads of states and their administrations for the people of Northern Ireland.

“Surely the United States of America should be at the top of our list given the amount of investment they bring to Northern Ireland, whatever one thinks of the current incumbent, they should be at the top of our list.”

Ms O’Neill responded: “Surely the starving children of Gaza should be at the top of your list, and everyone else’s list.

“It is the biggest humanitarian crisis of your time.

“I am very comfortable with my decision not to represent this Executive at a state banquet in Windsor Castle with President Trump.”

Mr Kingston said the Gaza crisis did not mean Northern Ireland should “cut itself off” from the US administration.

The First Minister said: “Indeed I do not. I have plenty of engagement with people across the American administration and will continue to do so.

“But at a time when the world is looking on at the biggest humanitarian crisis of our time, at a time when starvation is being used as a weapon of war, at a time when the world is increasingly moving towards a militarised agenda to the detriment of people across the globe, at this time, the priority should be ending the genocide in Gaza, at this time the priority should be every international voice making their voice heard and stopping Israel from acting with impunity.

“I think that is what you should be concerned about, what any right-minded person should be concerned about right now.”

Ms Little-Pengelly said: “President Trump is pursuing the same policy in the Middle East and in the region as President Biden.

“That is a continuation.

“As much as we would like to think we have a huge significance in relation to that issue, quite frankly, us not meeting President Trump will make no difference whatsoever to that issue.

“We have to recognise that the US administration is incredibly important to Northern Ireland.”