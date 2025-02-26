Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Ukrainian restaurateur who employs refugees in her west London bistro who escaped the war torn eastern European country invaded by Russia has banned Donald Trump from entering her establishment.

Olga Tsybytovska found herself stranded in London while on holiday from her native Ukraine as Vladimir Putin’s forces invaded the country in February 2022.

She poured her energies into fundraisers and humanitarian efforts to help Ukrainians before opening Mriya Neo Bistro, nestled in well-heeled South Kensington, with her partner Yurii Kovryzhenko.

As well as the pressures of opening an eatery in one of the gastronomic capitals of the world, Ms Tsybytovska has the daily worry for her family who are in Dnipro.

“It has been three years of crippling anxiety”, Ms Tsybytovska told The Independent as Ukraine’s fourth largest city has been the subject of an intense bombing campaign by Putin’s army.

open image in gallery Olga sits outside Mirya- Ukrainian for dream ( Instagram )

Ms Tsybytovska does not hold back when discussing the outspoken US president and what would happen if he set foot inside her quaint eatery.

“Listening to his latest rhetoric that Ukraine is the aggressor in this war, it sounds very offensive and I just cannot let him in. I have to show solidarity with my people,” she said.

“Ukrainians have been going through terrible challenges for three years, our feelings are very intense. It’s our right to not let him in. We expect his attitude to these historic events to be different.”

“I know very little about his palate but I bet it is nothing. There is only a small chance someone with a good palate would not enjoy our food.”

The restaurant itself has attracted acclaim serving her unique take on Ukrainian dishes such as eggplant “caviar”, borscht, a traditional soup made from beetroot, chicken Kyivs and bryndza - a tangy sheep’s cheese popular in southern Ukraine.

Everyday she thinks about bettering her restaurant by juggling new menus, importing decorations like the tapestry salvaged from the smoking ruins of Azovstal whilst all the time worrying about her family.

“I speak to them every single morning I ask them how the night went and then I speak to them again just before they go to sleep. Dnipro has been bombed severely since the first day of the war.

open image in gallery Olga and her team in Mriya ( Instagram )

“At this moment they are safe but who knows what can come. The enemy has no limits, hospitals, kindergartens - they bomb everything.

“Every time I hear news from home I get another anxiety attack but they are proud of me.”

Mriya has given jobs to newly arrived Ukrainian refugees to help them settle in London. Tetiana Verestiuk began as a pastry chef before working her way up to head chef.

Three months ago, she learned that her brother, Vanya, had been captured by Putin’s forces while trying to help injured friends.

“I don’t know how she goes on. Every day she is wondering, checking hostage exchanges trying to overcome her feelings whilst just trying to live.

“My dream is he is one day free and able to come here and eat our honey cake - it is our pride and one of our top sellers.

“My other dream is to open another Mriya in a peaceful Kyiv. Now that would be something.”

Until then you can find Mriya - Ukrainian for dream- in 275 Old Brompton Road.