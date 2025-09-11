Kate and Melania to meet Scouts during Trump state visit to UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales is set to join Melania Trump to meet the Scouts during the first lady’s visit to the UK.

Buckingham Palace has now released the itinerary for the US president’s “unprecedented” second state visit next week.

Donald and Melania Trump are set to be hosted by the King, with events including a glitzy state banquet planned for the three-day trip.

Kate, along with other members of the royal family, will play a key role in the visit, as she is set to spend a day with Melania.

On the final day of her visit, Melania will join Kate at Frogmore Gardens for a meeting with chief scout Dwayne Fields.

open image in gallery Camilla, Charles, Donald and Melania Trump on the president’s first state visit in London, 2019 ( Chris Jackson/PA )

The pair will also meet members of the Scouts’ Squirrels programme as they learn about nature to achieve their Go Wild badge.

Kate has been the joint president of the Scout Association since 2020.

William and Kate have also been tasked with the initial royal meeting with the president and first lady on the morning of 17 September in the grounds of the Windsor estate, when they will accompany them to meet the King and Queen for an open-air greeting.

The Trumps, the King, Camilla, William and Kate will then take part in a carriage procession through the estate to the castle.

open image in gallery On the final day of her visit, Melania Trump will join Kate for a meeting with chief scout Dwayne Fields ( Getty )

The royal family has played a key part in facilitating the UK’s “special relationship” with the US and Mr Trump during his second term.

The US president is well known for his love of the monarchy, having boasted he had “automatic chemistry” with the late Queen, and hailed King Charles as a “really wonderful guy”.

Mr Trump appeared taken with heir to the throne William after they met in Paris in December, declaring that the prince was “very handsome” and adding “some people look better in person”.

It is likely that William and Kate will attend the opulent state banquet for Mr Trump on Wednesday evening in St George’s Hall at the castle.

open image in gallery Trump appeared taken with heir to the throne William after they met in Paris in December ( Aaron Chown/PA )

Mr Trump has already been feted with a grand state visit to the UK, hosted by the late Queen in 2019.

The precedent for second-term US presidents who have already made a state visit is usually tea or lunch with the monarch at Windsor Castle, as was the case for George W Bush and Barack Obama.

The visit has, however, been moved slightly due to his busy diary. It was originally due to span 17 September to 19 September, but now Mr Trump, who is arriving on 16 September, will leave on 18 September following a day at Chequers with the prime minister.