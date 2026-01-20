Pound rises as Trump’s tariff threats spark US asset sales

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The pound experienced its most significant two-day surge since December on Tuesday, propelled by investors abandoning the US dollar amid escalating trade tensions between the United States and Europe over Greenland.

The dispute stems from threats made by Donald Trump to impose tariffs from 1 February on imports from the UK, Denmark, Norway, Finland, France, Germany, and the Netherlands.

These measures are contingent on their agreement to US ownership of Greenland, a territory under Danish autonomy.

In response, investors have sold US assets, including the dollar, largely favouring European currencies and gold. Sterling has climbed 0.8 per cent over the past two days, reaching approximately $1.348.

However, it has been outpaced by a resurgent euro, which has emerged as the primary beneficiary of the dollar's decline. The euro was up 0.4 per cent on Tuesday, marking its strongest performance since early November, trading at 87.03 pence against the pound.

Domestically, earlier UK labour market data presented a seemingly grim outlook for employment.

The FTSE 100 Index plunged over 120 points, shedding 1.3 per cent to reach 10068.4 shortly after opening on Tuesday, compounding a 0.4 per cent decline from Monday ( PA Wire )

The jobless rate remained near five-year highs in November, and the number of workers on payrolls experienced its sharpest fall since November 2020.

Despite these figures, analysts noted several positive indicators within the report, suggesting that the worst of the economic downturn might have passed.

George Buckley, chief UK and euro area economist at Nomura, said the report also showed redundancies fell, while vacancies and the unemployment rate stabilised, along with the inactivity rate falling.

Wage growth, a key metric for the Bank of England, also slowed to what he called "inflation-target consistent rates".

"This provides a helpful backdrop for the bank to cut rates again – we expect a final move to 3.50 per cent in April, with markets pricing in the risk of earlier/more cuts," he said.

Markets are currently pricing one rate cut from the BoE by mid-year, with a roughly 60 per cent chance of a second by December.