What does Trump’s global tariff expansion mean for the UK?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US president Donald Trump extended his trade war across the globe overnight as he placed 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminium coming from all countries.

This blanket measure spreads to all European nations, the UK included. It ends Trump’s apparent ambivalence on whether to include the UK in his tariff drive, reaching the decision that no nation should be spared.

The tariffs raise a flat duty on steel and aluminium entering America to 25 per cent. This could affect UK products worth hundreds of millions of pounds as products like cars, cans and tin foil are likely to become more expensive.

Trump’s decision will no doubt come as a disappointment to Sir Keir Starmer, whose spokesperson said yesterday that Downing Street was talking to the US administration to “make the case for the UK to be exempt from proposed tariffs.”

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer pressed the need for a trade deal between the US and UK while meeting with Donald Trump recently (Carl Court/PA) ( PA Wire )

The pair had their first meeting of Trump’s second presidential term only weeks ago, where Number 10’s spokesperson said they discussed the “special relationship between their two nations and their commitment to shared security and prosperity.”

But it would appear the prime minister’s diplomatic approach to the new US administration has fallen on deaf ears, as the UK receives no exemption from the blanket tariff expansion. Providing an immediate response, business secretary Jonathan Reynolds said the move was “disappointing”.

“We are focused on a pragmatic approach,” he added, “and are rapidly negotiating a wider economic agreement with the U.S. to eliminate additional tariffs and to benefit UK businesses and our economy.”

The government has not followed the European Union in imposing retaliatory trade tariffs on the US, instead focusing on attempting to secure an exemption.

European Union President Ursula von der Leyen said she "deeply regrets" the tariffs, but added that the EU remains “open to negotiations.”

She said: "They are disrupting supply chains. They bring uncertainty for the economy. Jobs are at stake, prices up, nobody needs that, on both sides, neither in the EU or the US."

What do these tariffs mean for UK trade?

In the UK, the steel industry is already struggling as excess capacity in the global market has pushed prices down. This large-scale production is largely coming from China, which is what is partly motivating Trump to place even higher tariffs on the country’s steel at a massive 45 per cent.

Industry figures in the UK have already begun to disagree with the Labour’s reaction, calling on the government to act. Gareth Stace, the director-general of trade association UK Steel, branded the Trump administration’s move “hugely disappointing”, and urged the government to take “decisive action” to protect the industry.

“These tariffs couldn’t come at a worse time for the UK steel industry, as we battle with high energy costs and subdued demand at home, against an oversupplied and increasingly protectionist global landscape”, he said.

The US is the steel industry’s second largest export market behind the European Union.

open image in gallery A steel rolling mill in action at Tata Steel in Port Talbot in south Wales ( PA Archive )

UK Steel says that in 2024 the UK exported 180,000 tonnes of semi-finished and finished steel to the US, worth £370 million, some 7 per cent of the UK’s total steel exports by volume and 9 per cent by value.

If this trade is lost, it could have a devastating knock-on effect on an already struggling industry. Community union assistant general secretary Alasdair McDiarmid said: “These US tariffs on UK steel exports are hugely damaging and they threaten jobs.

“For the US it’s also self-defeating, as the UK is a leading supplier of specialist steel products required by their defence and aerospace sectors.”

Whether the move will have knock-on effect on UK prices will be depend how US consumers react to the tariffs in the coming months. Prices for these goods are set to see sudden rises in the US, at least in the short-term, as importers look to offset the shock rise in costs.

This could result in lower demand for steel in the country, which would in turn mean less trade for the UK’s steel industry. In this scenario, manufacturers may choose to boost their prices in all global markets to offset the lost profit, hitting the pockets of UK buyer’s in a roundabout way.