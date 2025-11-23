UK joins Geneva talks on Trump’s Ukraine peace plan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Allies of Ukraine need to “open up space for meaningful negotiations”, a Cabinet minister has said as talks with US, Ukrainian and European officials on Donald Trump’s peace plan take place.

Volodymyr Zelensky said he thought the US proposal may take into account the “Ukrainian vision” after meetings began, but Mr Trump railed against Kyiv in a social media post, saying its leaders had expressed “zero gratitude” for his country’s efforts.

The Ukrainian delegation said they had held their first meeting with Britain’s national security adviser Jonathan Powell and his French and German counterparts.

US, Ukrainian and European counterparts are meeting in Geneva on Sunday, with special envoy Steve Witkoff, army secretary Dan Driscoll and US secretary of state Marco Rubio expected to represent Washington.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his team had reported back from initial meetings and conversations.

“There is now an understanding that the American proposals may take into account a number of elements based on the Ukrainian vision and are critically important for Ukraine’s national interests,” he said in a post on X.

Mr Trump did not mention the discussions in a post on Truth Social on Sunday about the “violent and terrible” Ukraine war.

“Ukraine ‘leadership’ has expressed zero gratitude for our efforts and Europe continues to buy oil from Russia,” he wrote.

Sir Keir Starmer and other leaders have pushed back against the US-drafted plan for Ukraine, raising concerns about proposals to make Kyiv limit its armed forces and give up territory and its path to Nato membership.

They called Washington’s plan drawn up secretly with Moscow “a basis” that requires further work in a joint statement on Saturday after talks at the G20 in South Africa.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander echoed this, telling Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips: “We have been clear that there are elements of the peace plan that he has proposed that are essential for a just and lasting peace.

“It does require some additional work.”

Ms Alexander said allies of Ukraine need to “find a way to secure that ceasefire and open up space for meaningful negotiations”.

The 28-point plan is said to have been negotiated by Mr Witkoff and Kremlin representative Kirill Dmitriev, with Kyiv and European allies left out of the process.

The Transport Secretary insisted the UK’s voice “does count” with Washington, adding: “Our relationship with the US is one of seeking to influence to facilitate that dialogue with other global leaders.”

The inclusion of an article five security guarantee – Nato’s mutual defence provision under which an attack on one member is an attack on the entire bloc – is seen as “integral and significant” to Washington’s plan, it is understood.

Sir Keir has said this security guarantee and his one-on-one discussions with Mr Trump on Ukraine make it clear to him that the US leader wants a “just and lasting peace”.

The Sunday talks will see national security advisers “go through quite a bit of detail”, the Prime Minister has said.

He and Mr Trump agreed their teams would work together on the president’s peace proposal during a phone call on Saturday, according to Downing Street.

They agreed to talk again on Sunday.

The conversation came after Sir Keir spoke to Mr Zelensky and reiterated the UK’s “steadfast support” for Kyiv.

Mr Trump, who shunned the G20 summit, initially suggested he wanted a Ukrainian response by Thursday.

But he has since signalled there is some room for negotiation in Geneva, saying “no” when asked whether his proposals are final.

The US State Department has rejected claims from senators who said Mr Rubio told them the plan was a “wish list” from Russia.

“This is blatantly false. As Secretary Rubio and the entire Administration has consistently maintained, this plan was authored by the United States, with input from both the Russians and Ukrainians,” a spokesman posted on X.