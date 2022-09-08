Martin Lewis reveals lifeline for households following Liz Truss energy support

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Users on fixed-rate tariffs will be able to exit their plans and switch to a variable rate following Liz Truss’ new energy support package, Martin Lewis has revealed.

Reacting to the announcement with a 15-point summary for consumers, the consumer champion said Jacob Rees-Mogg, the secretary of state, confirmed the change.

“Point 15 of this has not been said in parliament, but I’ve been told this directly by the Secretary of State for Business as its what I was arguing for,” Mr Lewis said.

“Those on fixes, can either stay on them, or can leave and switch to the new state subsidised tariffs with no exit penalties,” he added.

The new prime minister's plan includes preventing the average annual family bill in Britain soaring past £2,500 for two years from this autumn. But she also has included moves, some highly controversial, to prevent prices spiking again in the event of global events taking a similar downturn.

From 1 October, the average energy bill was set to rise to £3,549 when the price cap review came into place, before going as high as £7,700 by April 2023, with costs soaring largely due to Russian president Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

The government's "energy price guarantee" will mean bills for the average household will go no higher than £2,500 at any point over the next two years.

It will save a typical home around £1,000 from 1 October, when the current consumer price cap had been set to soar, according to official estimates.

The prime minister's official spokesman has only said the cost of the support will be "tens of billions". Previous estimates have put the strategy at around £150 billion. Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to give more specifics during his fiscal announcement later this month.

Ms Truss has refused to impose a windfall tax on the soaring profits of oil and gas giants, as called for by Labour. Instead, her plans will be paid through borrowing.

