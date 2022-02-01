Tube delays after 70 firefighters tackle huge blaze near Acton Town station

Around 70 firefighters tackled a blaze at a car garage near Acton Town tube station, which caused severe passenger delays.

The large fire broke out on Bollo Lane, Acton, on Tuesday evening and ten fire engines were called to the incident.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said there are a number of gas cylinders inside the garage, which firefighters needed to cool, as cylinders can explode when exposed to heat.

The District and Piccadilly Tube lines, which both travel through Acton Town, were affected due to the fire.

Transport for London (TfL) said service was suspended on the Piccadilly line between Hammersmith, Heathrow Airport and Uxbridge, and on the District line between Turnham Green and Ealing Broadway.

The brigade’s control office has taken 15 calls about the fire since 5.10pm on Tuesday. The first was brought under control by 9.30pm.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

The LFB said fire crews from Acton, Chiswick, Ealing, Park Royal and other neighbouring fire stations are at the scene.

