Tube delays after 70 firefighters tackle huge blaze near Acton Town station
The large fire broke out on Bollo Lane, Acton, this evening
Around 70 firefighters tackled a blaze at a car garage near Acton Town tube station, which caused severe passenger delays.
The large fire broke out on Bollo Lane, Acton, on Tuesday evening and ten fire engines were called to the incident.
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said there are a number of gas cylinders inside the garage, which firefighters needed to cool, as cylinders can explode when exposed to heat.
The District and Piccadilly Tube lines, which both travel through Acton Town, were affected due to the fire.
Transport for London (TfL) said service was suspended on the Piccadilly line between Hammersmith, Heathrow Airport and Uxbridge, and on the District line between Turnham Green and Ealing Broadway.
The brigade’s control office has taken 15 calls about the fire since 5.10pm on Tuesday. The first was brought under control by 9.30pm.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
The LFB said fire crews from Acton, Chiswick, Ealing, Park Royal and other neighbouring fire stations are at the scene.
Additional reporting by PA
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies