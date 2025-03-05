Two charged over murder of man near Tube station in 1984
Anthony Littler died near East Finchley Tube station in what police believe was a random attack.
Two men have been charged with the murder of a man in 1984.
Anthony Littler, 45, was found with head injuries in an alleyway known as The Causeway, near East Finchley Tube station on May 1 that year.
Investigators believe the Customs and Excise officer, who was single and lived a short distance from the station, was murdered in a random attack.
On Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police announced that two men who were originally arrested in March last year have now been charged with murder.
Michael Stewart, 55, of Station Road, New Barnet, north London, and Anthony Stewart, 59, of Old Farm Road, Finchley, north London, will appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.
Another three men who were previously arrested on suspicion of murder remain under investigation.