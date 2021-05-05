Henry VIII’s Mary Rose had a multinational crew, research suggests.
‘This adds to the ever-growing body of evidence for diversity in geographic origins, ancestry and lived experiences in Tudor England’
Bethany Dawson@bethanymrd
Wednesday 05 May 2021 21:01 comments
New research has found that Henry VIII’s favourite ship - the Mary Rose - was run by a multinational crew.
It is thought as many as three of the eight crew of the Tudor warship may have originated from southern European coasts, Iberia and North Africa.
This new analysis shows the remaining five members of the crew were most likely brought up in western Britain.
