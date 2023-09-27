Britain’s ‘oldest working shop’, which opened in 1453, is up for sale

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One of Britain’s oldest shops - which opened in 1453 - is up for sale.

The Tulip Tree is believed to be the oldest working shop in the UK and first opened during the reign of Henry VI 570 years ago, according to its website.

Constantinople fell the year it opened and by the end of 1453, the French had defeated the English in the Hundred Years’ War.

In the 16th Century, the building was owned by Thomas Boleyn, father of the Queen of England Anne Boleyn, executed by Henry VIII.

Today the historic Grade I listed shop is a village tea room and up for sale for £230,000.

Customers can buy gifts, furniture, greeting cards, and sweets at the store.

Its heritage status means the site must be kept as a shop and post office, once current owner Nicoletta Fahie-Wilson finds a buyer.

She took on the property in Chiddingstone, Kent, 10 years ago. Ms Fahie-Wilson said: “I trained as a nurse, going into occupational health as my career progressed.

The Tulip Tree shop that is believed to be the oldest working shop in the UK and first opened under the reign of Henry VI in 1453 (Nicoletta Fahie-Wilson / SWNS)

“In 2008 I visited the village of Chiddingstone with my family and completely fell in love.

“Five years later, the shop and tea room went on the market so I left my job in Canary Wharf to pursue my dream with the support of my husband and three children.”

She later told the BBC the new owner has “got to be someone who really wants to take on a lifestyle choice, as it’s not just a shop, it’s a community”.

The property featured in the film A Room With a View, the star-studded adaptation of E.M Forster’s novel, featuring Helena Bonham Carter, Emma Thompson, and Julian Sands, who died earlier this year.