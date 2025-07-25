Eight-year-old girl seriously injured in holiday party horror

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An eight-year-old girl had her arm cut down to the bone after glass fell on her during a swimming pool party in Turkey.

Sienna Crank was having “the time of her life” in Turkey with 17 members of her family when she was badly injured at the Green Nature Resort and Spa in Marmaris.

The eight-year-old was enjoying the foam party in the packed-out pool when a large piece of single-pane glass was blown off a DJ booth, and a large shard hit Sienna on her arm.

Others were also injured in the incident, which happened last month, but Sienna is thought to have been the most seriously injured.

She was rushed to the hospital, where the doctor told her she had been millimetres away from having tendons severed.

Sienna from Bolton continues to be traumatised by what happened, her mother said, and will live with lifelong scarring to her arm.

open image in gallery Sienna was enjoying a pool party when a large shard of glass hit her arm ( Supplied )

"Surely it is common sense not to have glass on a DJ stand next to a pool – you can’t even have glass for your drinks. It was probably an accident waiting to happen, I can’t believe they didn’t see the massive risk,” her mother, Joanne Chadwick, said.

“The DJ booth was carried in just for the foam party, it wasn’t there all the time, so it wouldn’t even have been properly secured. It was quite a windy day, and with all the people having a good time, it was a huge risk to have glass around.”

“This has left us devastated, and of course, it ruined our holiday. Sienna will be left with the scars and memories of this for the rest of her life,” Ms Chadwick added.

The incident happened in the afternoon of 7 June, when Sienna and her family were six days into their 10-day break.

Ms Chadwick, a mother-of-four, had gone back to her sunbed to get a towel when she saw people running over to her.

“I ran to Sienna and saw the cut on her arm. It was absolutely horrific and I remember screaming for someone to call an ambulance,” she said.

“You could see the bone, that’s how deep the cut was – I still remember it every day, and can’t stop thinking about what if the glass had been a little bit higher and hit her throat. It absolutely haunts me.”

open image in gallery The incident happened in the afternoon of 7 June, when Sienna and her family were six days into their 10-day break ( Supplied )

After being rushed to a hospital in Marmaris, Sienna received stitches both inside the cut and on the surface of her skin.

Doctors told her she had been “very lucky” not to have been more seriously injured.

Since returning home, Sienna has been left deeply afraid of glass. “When we went to the hospital to get her stitches taken out, she was convinced the Perspex screen behind her was going to shatter on her,” Ms Chadwick said.

The nine-year-old is also expected to be left with a permanent scar on her arm.

“Being an image-conscious girl already, of course, that is going to be awful for her as she gets older. This whole thing has been absolutely horrific,” her mother added.

Ms Chadwick is now taking legal action against Easyjet Holidays, the travel operator they used for their holiday.

Darren Dyke, lawyer at Slater and Gordon, said: “What was a fun-filled family holiday turned to horror in a split second for Sienna and her loved ones – this wholly avoidable incident could have been fatal through the lack of care or awareness in installing a mobile glass DJ stand. It doesn’t bear thinking about what could have happened.

“Sienna and her family are, of course, devastated by what happened and understandably want answers and accountability. We will support them in every way possible to achieve that.”

An easyJet holidays spokesperson said: “The safety and wellbeing of all customers is a priority, which is why we ensure all of the hotels we offer meet our high health and safety standards. As this case is now a legal matter, we’re unable to comment further.”