Christmas turkeys could be in short supply this year due to bird flu surge

Britain could see a shortage of turkeys this Christmas as avian flu cases are on the rise.

So far, around 50 cases of the ultra-infective HPAI H5N1 strain of avian influenza have been confirmed since the start of October, which marks the start of the Animal and Plant Health Agency’s 2025-2026 season.

Industry officials have reportedly said they expect supplies of poultry, including turkeys, chickens and ducks, to be tight ahead of the festive season - especially organic and free-range birds which are regarded the most vulnerable to infection, according to The Guardian.

While not yet as severe as the 2022/23 outbreak of avian flu, where 207 cases were recorded, the current avian influenza outbreak is causing concern when compared to the 2024-2025 season in which the agency recorded 81 HPAI cases in the 2024-2025 season.

Richard Griffiths, chief executive of the British Poultry Council, told the newspaper that already, “certain producers have been very badly hit.

“We are looking at increasing numbers of cases and it is a bad season, much worse than last year.”

Rachel Dobson, managing director of Lynx Purchasing, which supplies food to restaurants, pubs and hotels, told The Telegraph that the industry was facing an “unusually difficult” Christmas.

open image in gallery Free range and organic birds are particularly susceptible ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

She said: “Avian flu means there are shortages of supply from both Europe and South America, which supply much of the seasonal demand for turkeys in the UK market. Some suppliers have been reluctant to commit to turkey pricing this year, or even to guarantee supplies at all.

“At the very least, we’re advising hospitality operators to expect turkey prices to be significantly higher this year. Operators may end up receiving fewer turkeys than they ordered, being sent smaller birds, or even being told that no supplies are available.”

Already, cases of the HPAI strain have been confirmed on farms near Claydon in Suffolk, Driffield in East Riding of Yorkshire, and Milford Haven in Wales. A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone was declared around all of these premises and all poultry was “humanely culled.”

Avian influenza prevention zone housing measures were put in place across England from 6 to 13 November, where by law farmers must follow strict biosecurity and hygiene rules and mandatory housing measures. People with more than 50 birds must house them.

The Independent has contacted the British Poultry Council and DEFRA for comment.