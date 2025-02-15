Two charged after man attacked having burnt Koran outside Turkish consulate
Social media footage showed a man being kicked on the ground by his knife-wielding attacker.
Two people have been charged after a video emerged of a man burning a Koran and another man attacking him outside the Turkish consulate in London.
Hamit Coskun, 50, from Derby, had been charged with a religiously aggravated public order offence after he was filmed apparently burning the book in Rutland Gardens, Knightsbridge on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said.
He was remanded in custody and will appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court today.
Moussa Kadri, 59, from Kensington and Chelsea, has been charged with causing actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.
He was bailed and will appear at the same court on Monday.
Footage posted to X showed a man burning a book outside the barrier to the Turkish consulate.
The same man is then seen lying on the ground as someone kicks him and slashes towards him with a knife before walking away.