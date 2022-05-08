Six-year-old twins found after going missing in south London
Pair had been playing in their front garden before disappearance, police said
Six-year-old twins who were reported missing in south London have been found.
The Metropolitan Police said Emmanuel and Emmanuella were last seen playing in the front garden of their home in Cowley Road, Lambeth, at 6pm.
“We’re pleased to confirm that they have now been found,” Lambeth Police said in a statement just after midnight.
“We would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance.”
A relative who had gone to check on the twins about 7pm found they were no longer in the front garden.
Police were alerted and searched the area with the assistance of the National Police Air Service.
Family and a number of local people also assisted with the search.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.