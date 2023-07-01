Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Thousands of Twitter users have reported problems with the social media platform this afternoon.

Over 4,000 people have complained of issues on the Down Detector site, including the inability to retrieve tweets, missing timelines and followers disappearing.

It is not clear what the cause of the problems is or how long they will last. The company is yet to comment.

Reports of the Twitter outage began on Down Detector at 12:19pm and have continued throughout the day. Three hours later, the same issues persist and users are getting frustrated.

Some wrote on Down Detector “I can’t believe how long this has been going on for now,” and “This is just getting beyond a joke now.”

For those who are still able to use Twitter, #TwitterDown and #RateLimitExceeded are the top two trending hashtags.

Users have reported receiving the message ‘rate-limit exceeded’ on their For You page, a page usually consisting of non-stop personal, curated content.

A user who received this message said: “Dear Twitter, I am not rate limited as there is no rate limit-sort this out NOW!”

Many users are looking to Twitter’s owner, Elon Musk, for answers.

One said: “It is not clear what the cause of the problems is or how long they will last.” It would help in the name of transparency if you answered this question Elon?”

Another social media user wrote: “I joined Twitter in 2009, and I’ve had more problems since Elon took over than the whole time before that. Insanity.”

Even those who have access to the platform have complained about issues.

And, as usual with social media outages, the memes are already coming thick and fast.

The latest issues come after a major outage on the site in March, soon after the company’s most recent round of layoffs.

Visitors to the site saw what appeared to be a welcome page, as if they did not follow anyone on the site. It encouraged them to click through and find their first people to follow.

“Welcome to Twitter!” the message read. “This is the best place to see what’s happening in your world. Find some people and topics to follow now.”

A similar message appeared on the app version of Twitter, with a button reading “Let’s go” that took users to a list of suggested users.

But there was no way to get around that initial message, leaving users unable to see the feed or any posts from the people they do actually already follow.

More follows on this breaking news story....