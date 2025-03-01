Two killed as car crashes into house in Co Donegal
Gardai have appealed for anyone with information after the crash in Gortahork.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A teenager and a man in his 20s have died after a car crashed into a house in Co Donegal.
Two other people are in a serious condition after the incident in Baltoney, Gortahork, on Friday night.
The collision occurred around 9.30pm when the car struck the gable wall of the house.
A Garda spokesperson said: “The driver of the vehicle, a male in his teens, was fatally injured and pronounced deceased at the scene.
“A rear seat passenger, a male in his 20s, was fatally injured and pronounced deceased at the scene.
“Both bodies have been removed from the scene to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital where post-mortem examinations will take place in due course.
“The male front seat passenger, aged in his 20s, and the male rear seat passenger, aged in his teens, were removed from the scene to Letterkenny University Hospital and both remain in a serious condition.”
Gardai have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
The spokesperson said: “The road will remain closed and local diversions are in place.
“A technical examination is due to be carried out by Garda forensic collision investigators today.”