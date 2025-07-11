Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New figures have revealed that more than 1.66 million children are living in households affected by the two-child benefit cap as campaigners ramp up calls for the controversial measure to be scrapped.

The new data brings the total number of children affected by the cap since Labour came into power a year ago to 300,000.

There are nearly 470,000 households facing benefit reductions due to the policy, the latest official figures from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) show, housing nearly 1.7 million children.

The government has faced intense pressure from campaigners, charities and opposition parties over the measure, which experts say is a chief driver of child poverty in the UK.

open image in gallery Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has resisted calls to drop the cap ( House of Commons )

Ministers have so far resisted calls to scrap the Tory-era policy, with prime minister Keir Starmer saying it could only be done when fiscal conditions allow. Shortly after Labour’s landslide victory last July, seven of the parties MPs were suspended for voting with the SNP to scrap the cap.

Speculation has grown that the government may announce an end to the measure in autumn when it is due to publish its delayed child poverty strategy. Education secretary Bridget Phillipson said earlier this month that such a move was “not off the table,” adding that ministers are “looking at every lever” to reduce child poverty.

The two-child benefit cap prevents parents from claiming universal credit or tax credit for their third child. It was introduced by the Conservatives and came into place in April 2017. It only affects applies to children who were born after 6 April 2017.

The Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) said its analysis suggests an estimated 400,000 children would be lifted out of poverty immediately if the policy was scrapped, with 109 more children pulled into poverty by the measure every day.

open image in gallery The Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) says an estimated 400,000 children would be lifted out of poverty immediately if the two child cap was scrapped ( Getty )

The charity’s chief executive Alison Garnham said: “The government’s moral mission to tackle child poverty will make our country a better, stronger place, but families urgently need action not just words

“Giving all kids the best start in life will be impossible until government scraps this brutal policy - and a year after the election families can’t wait any longer for the help they desperately need.”

Liberal Democrat Work and Pensions spokesperson Steve Darling MP said: “Countless children are being forced to grow up in needlessly difficult circumstances as long as this cap remains in place. These figures should focus the minds of those in Government to scrap this policy and lift thousands out of poverty.

“The Government needs to announce that they will scrap this cap as it is the most effective way to get children out of poverty and give them the best chance to succeed in life.”

A government spokesperson said they are “determined to give all children the best possible start in life”.

They added: “The Child Poverty Taskforce will publish an ambitious strategy later this year to ensure we deliver fully-funded measures that tackle the structural and root causes of child poverty across the country.”