Cadbury unveils two brand new Dairy Milk chocolate bars

Cadbury has unveiled two brand new Dairy Milk chocolate bars that are launching this week.

The confectionery giant announced Caramel Nut Crunch and Nutty Praline Crisp will be on sale from Monday.

It said the new chocolate bars will have 70 per cent bigger chunks compared with Dairy Milk 180g.

Cadbury’s Caramel Nut Crunch bar combines layers of toffee with chopped hazelnut and caramel, wrapped in a thick “classic Dairy Milk” chocolate exterior.

Cadbury’s Caramel Nut Crunch bar (Cadbury)

The Nutty Praline Crisp is a classic Dairy Milk chocolate bar but with a “whole lot more going on”, the chocolate company said.

The bar combines a layer of smooth almond and hazelnut praline with a light and crisp wafer base wrapped in a Dairy Milk exterior.

Both of the new 200g bars, which have a recommended retail price of £2.75, have been made with sustainably sourced cocoa and are vegetarian friendly, Cadbury said.

Maria Jackson, Cadbury Dairy Milk brand manager, said: “We’re delighted to be launching this innovative and exciting addition to our beloved Cadbury Dairy Milk range.

“With bigger chunks and more combinations of delicious flavours, every bite of Cadbury Dairy Milk & More will reward you with precious moments of sheer indulgence.”

The Nutty Praline Crisp (Cadbury)

Cadbury, formerly Cadbury’s and Cadbury Schweppes, is a British multinational confectionery company owned by Mondelez International since 2010.

It is the second-largest confectionery brand in the world, after Mars, the US chocolate giant that owns other brands including Milky Way bars, M&Ms, Skittles, Snickers and Twix.