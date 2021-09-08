Police probe after two-year-old girl plunges from top floor of four-storey flat

Police are investigating after a two-year-old girl was injured after plunging from a flat window on the top floor of a four-storey building.

The child, who has not been named, was reportedly found unconscious by paramedics before being taken to hospital, as reported by Barrhead News.

Police Scotland said on Wednesday they are investigating the incident.

The toddler is said to be in a stable condition at Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow.

No further details have been released about the child’s injuries.

The family is understood to have moved into the property in November last year.

One neighbour told Barrhead News: “We have been told that a young girl fell out of a top-floor window but little else.

“The emergency services were on the scene quickly and the police have been back a few times since.

“I don’t think many people realised what was going on at the time.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police received report of a two-year-old girl who was injured after falling from the window of a flat on Craighead Way in Barrhead around 8.25pm on Thursday September 2, 2021.

“Emergency services attended and she was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow, where her condition is described as stable.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.”