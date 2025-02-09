Police officer admits ‘tragedy chanting’ at Liverpool match

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A police officer who admitted to “tragedy chanting” at a Liverpool football match has been sacked and barred from policing, Essex Police said.

Sergeant Tyler Coppin, of Essex Police, previously pleaded guilty to the public order offence towards Liverpool fans at a Premier League match at Anfield against Chelsea last October 20.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service, tragedy chanting is when fans sing, chant or gesture offensive messages about disasters or accidents involving players or fans.

Coppin was given a three-year football banning order and ordered to pay £645 in fines and costs in December, Merseyside Police said.

Essex Police then instigated misconduct proceedings against Coppin because of his conviction.

A misconduct panel chaired by Essex Police Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington, held on Friday, found Coppin had breached standards of professional behaviour in relation to honesty and integrity, authority, respect and courtesy and discreditable conduct.

Mr Harrington acknowledged both Coppin’s remorse and a previously unblemished career in policing but found he would be dismissed from the force without notice and will be placed on the College of Policing barred list.

open image in gallery Essex Police headquarters in Chelmsford, Essex (Dominic Lipinski/PA) ( PA Archive )

The Chief Constable said: “Ex-Sgt Coppin’s dismissal is the result of a moment’s serious stupidity, but this is the only appropriate outcome.

“It is clear that ex-Sgt Coppin was remorseful and may not have been aware of the impact of his words, but he has been criminally convicted of a public order offence.

“His actions will seriously undermine public trust and confidence and I must send a clear message to officers, staff and the wider public that behaviour such as this cannot and will not be tolerated in policing.

“If officers are responsible for upholding the law, it cannot be right that they break it.”