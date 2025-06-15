Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dermot O’Leary offered a “profuse apology” to ITV viewers as heavyweight champion Tyson Fury swore live on air while giving the England Soccer Aid 2025 team a pre-match talk.

And Hollywood star Julia Roberts made an appearance at Old Trafford, chatting to former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney at the annual fundraising match, which sees an England team take on Soccer Aid World XI FC to raise money for aid organisation Unicef.

Fury, who joined the charity football match as a manager for England, gave an impassioned speech in the locker rooms prior to the game starting.

He said: “Let them know how good we are. We are England. We are f****** Spartans. We are Spartans.”

Presenters Alex Scott and Dermot O’Leary apologised afterwards, with Scott saying: “What can I say about Tyson Fury? We do apologise for the swearing, but it is Tyson Fury, we don’t know what’s going to happen.”

O’Leary added: “We do profusely apologise.”

Pretty Woman-star Roberts, who has described herself as a “true fan” of Manchester United and was in attendance as a supporter for the charity match, was seen taking photographs at the club’s home stadium, Old Trafford, smiling next to the former England striker Wayne Rooney, who, minutes into the game, scored the first goal for England.

Among the England team line-up alongside Rooney were former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson and Olympic gold-medallist Sir Mo Farah.

Last of Us star Bella Ramsey also joined this year’s England team along with comedian Paddy McGuinness, former Manchester United player Gary Neville and singer Tom Grennan.

Last year, the match ended with a 6-3 win for England, with the Three Lions taking home the win for the first time in six years.

Soccer Aid was co-founded in 2006 by Robbie Williams to raise money for the children’s aid organisation Unicef.

Since the fundraising match was first founded nearly two decades ago, it has raised more than £106 million.