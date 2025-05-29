Irishman extradited from UAE charged with murder

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Irishman extradited from the United Arab Emirates has been charged with murder and other charges relating to directing the activities of a criminal organisation.

Sean McGovern, 39, appeared before the Special Criminal Court in Dublin amid high security.

Appearing before judges Karen O’Connor, Elma Sheahan and Grainne Malone, he was charged with five offences.

He was charged with the murder of Noel Kirwan, who was shot in Dublin in December 2016 as part of the feud between the Hutch and Kinahan criminal gangs, despite having no connections to criminality.

He was also charged with directing the activities of a criminal organisation in relation to Noel Kirwan’s murder, and a separate charge of facilitating the crime gang’s murder of Mr Kirwan, between October 20 and December 22 2016,

He was also charged with two other offences, of directing the activities of a criminal organisation in relation to monitoring the activity of James Gately, and another charge of facilitating a conspiracy to murder Mr Gately.

McGovern, who appeared in court in a grey T-shirt, tracksuit bottoms and black sliders with white socks, confirmed his name to the court.

His barrister, Olan Callanan BL, told the court that they were reserving their position in relation to the lawfulness of the arrest and the jurisdiction of the court.

There were more than 20 Garda members in the courtroom for the short hearing.

McGovern was arrested in the UAE last October after an Interpol red notice was issued.

Shortly after his arrest, Ireland finalised an agreement on an extradition treaty with the United Arab Emirates.

McGovern was handed over to gardai in Dubai on Wednesday.

He was transported back to Ireland in an Irish military plane on Thursday.

He was formally arrested by police investigating the activities of the Kinahan crime gang when the aircraft landed at Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel.

Detective Sergeant Donal Daly told the non-jury court he arrested McGovern at 6.38pm.

He was remanded in custody and is to next appear in court on June 5 at 11am via videolink.