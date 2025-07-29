Uber loses UK Supreme Court appeal over tax on rival apps

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Uber’s rival taxi operators outside London will not face a 20 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) charge on their profit margins, the UK Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday.

The unanimous decision dismissed an appeal brought by Uber, confirming that private-hire operators do not enter into a direct contract with passengers.

Uber had initiated the legal challenge following a 2021 Supreme Court ruling that classified its own drivers as workers, which had significant implications for its tax and other obligations.

The ride-hailing company sought a declaration that all private-hire taxi operators should be considered to have a direct contractual relationship with passengers, thereby incurring VAT.

Last year, London's High Court initially ruled in Uber's favour, suggesting operators would be liable for the 20 per cent tax.

However, this decision was reversed by the Court of Appeal in July 2024, following a challenge from private hire operators Delta Taxis and Veezu.

The company sought a declaration that private-hire taxi operators enter into a contract with passengers and London's High Court ruled in its favour last year ( PA Wire )

The Supreme Court has now upheld the Court of Appeal's judgment, concluding the legal battle.

The Supreme Court ruling will clarify the legal position for operators across much of England and Wales and may have significant implications for how private hire services are structured and delivered outside London.

The news comes after Uber announced it will launch self-driving taxis in London from spring 2026.

The ride-hailing app company will operate services in partnership with artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Wayve.

This has been enabled by the Government’s decision to bring forward trials of self-driving commercial taxis and “bus-like services” in England to next spring.

In a separate case, Estonian ride-hailing and food delivery startup Bolt this year defeated an appeal by Britain's tax authority HMRC about what it should pay VAT at 20 per cent.

HMRC has since been granted permission to challenge the ruling that Bolt is only liable for VAT on its margin, rather than the full cost of the trip, at the Court of Appeal.