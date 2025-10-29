18-year-olds applying for early deadline university courses hits record high

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of UK 18-year-olds applying for early deadline university courses such as medicine, dentistry and Oxbridge has hit a record high.

Figures released on Wednesday by Ucas show 41,010 18-year-olds applied for undergraduate courses starting in 2026 with an October 15 application deadline, up 5.3% compared with last year.

The total number of applicants to early deadline courses has also hit a record high of 79,160, up 7.4%.

The number of people applying to study medicine has increased by 10.4% on last year to 25,770.

Those applying to the universities of Oxford or Cambridge, or those wanting to study medicine, dentistry or veterinary science, had to apply by October 15 this year.

The deadline for all other undergraduate courses is January 14 2026.

The 5.3% increase in UK 18-year-olds applying for early deadline courses this year exceeds the 4.5% increase in the 18-year-old population, Ucas said.

There has also been a 9.2% increase in the number of applicants from the most deprived areas of the country. In England, 1,360 more candidates from the two most disadvantaged groups applied compared with last year.

Applicants from the two least disadvantaged groups increased by 4%.

This year, 6,600 UK mature students – those aged 21-plus – applied for early deadline courses, up 11.2%. Within this is an 11.5% increase in UK mature students applying to study medicine.

International applicants for early deadline courses also hit a record high this year at 24,350, though Ucas warned its data does not reflect a full picture of international demand.

The largest international student market is still China, which saw a 15.7% increase in applicants for early deadline courses.

The data comes after the Government announced it would introduce a new levy on international student fees, with more details expected at the autumn Budget.

Universities have criticised the levy proposals, warning they will lead to a decrease in places for domestic students as well as international ones because of how international fees cross-subsidise domestic fees.

Ucas chief executive Dr Jo Saxton said: “I am really encouraged to see the continued demand for university places.

“It’s especially heartening to see people of all ages choosing to study medicine — from school leavers to mature students looking to reconnect with education. This growing interest is a positive sign for the future of our healthcare system.

“More doctors and dentists, alongside other healthcare professionals, will be essential to meeting the future challenges and needs of the NHS, and Ucas will continue to connect aspiring applicants to the opportunities that will help them step onto that career path.”