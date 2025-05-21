Edinburgh University staff back strike action over £140m cuts and threat to jobs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Staff at the University of Edinburgh have backed strike action as a dispute over budget cuts and job losses continues.

In the ballot of University and College Union (UCU) Scotland members, 84% of those who voted backed strike action on a turnout of 60%.

Some 93% of members voting said they would also be willing to take part in action short of strikes, which could include working to contract, and not covering for absent colleagues or undertaking voluntary activities.

A marking and assessment boycott could also be one of the possible forms of action short of a strike, the UCU said.

University principal Professor Sir Peter Mathieson announced earlier this year that £140 million would be cut from the budget to plug a financial black hole.

He later announced around 350 staff had accepted voluntary redundancy.

The union said university management has repeatedly refused to rule out compulsory redundancies.

It said the scale of the cuts at Edinburgh is “unprecedented” as it accused university bosses of trying to downgrade and “commercialise” the institution.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: “Edinburgh University is hugely respected with a hard-won reputation for academic excellence.

“The principal now needs to heed the repeated warnings given by staff and reverse these cuts, or he’s going to go down as the man who took a wrecking ball to the university’s 500-year history and left it in a worse state than when he was appointed.”

Branch president Sophia Woodman added: “This vote is a clear message from members to university management that they need to think again.

“The ballot result is a mandate for industrial action, and to oppose job cuts and the use of compulsory redundancies.

“We want to work with senior management to build a sustainable future, but we need compulsory redundancies to be taken off the table and for there to be an honest discussion about why management are proposing job cuts and projecting deficits while, at the same time, increasing spending on new buildings.

“Staff are angry and ready to fight to defend the future of teaching and research at Edinburgh, which are currently at risk from these damaging proposals.”

The University of Edinburgh has been approached for comment.