Man in his 20s dies after ‘medical incident’ at university gym

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A university student has died after a “medical incident” while working out at a gym in Norwich.

Emergency services were called to the University of East Anglia’s Sportspark in response to calls involving a man who had been using gym equipment on Wednesday evening.

The area was evacuated while medical treatment was provided. Later, Norfolk Police said the man, in his 20s, had died on the scene.

A cordon was put up and the university’s Sportpark will remain closed while an investigation is carried out, police said.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

There were a number of emergency service vehicles, including a forensics van, at the scene ( Steven Whitear )

Pictures taken from the scene on Wednesday evening showed a number of emergency service vehicles at the scene.

Norfolk police said in a statement: “Police can confirm a man has died following an incident at the University of East Anglia.

“Emergency services were called to the Sportspark gym shortly after 7pm following reports of a medical incident involving a man who had been using gym equipment.

“A man, aged in his 20s, was treated by paramedics but was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed.

“The area was evacuated while emergency services provided medical treatment. A police cordon is in place and the gym will remain closed while enquiries are carried out to establish the circumstances surrounding the death, which is being treated as unexplained.”

A spokesperson for the University of East Anglia said: “We are aware of an incident at the Sportspark this evening during which someone received emergency treatment but sadly died. We are providing support to staff and Sportspark is currently closed, and will remain closed tomorrow.”

East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.