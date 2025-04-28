MPs support football governance reforms amid Tory ‘crony’ warning over regulator

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Football governance reforms have cleared their first Commons test, amid Tory claims the proposals could increase the risk of English teams being banned from Uefa competitions.

MPs voted 342 to 70, majority 272, to approve the Football Governance Bill at second reading on Monday evening.

The Bill would introduce an independent regulator for the top five tiers of the men’s game to ensure clubs are run sustainably and are accountable to their fans.

The regulator will also have “backstop” powers to impose a financial settlement between the English Football League (EFL) and the Premier League if they cannot agree one themselves.

But the Conservatives raised concerns about the risk of the regulator being viewed as state interference by footballing governing bodies Uefa and Fifa and risked domestic clubs and the England team being barred from their competitions.

The Government’s preferred candidate to lead the new watchdog is David Kogan, who previously advised the Premier League and the EFL on television rights deals in a 45-year career as a media executive, business leader and corporate adviser.

Mr Kogan also has links to the Labour Party, including making financial donations to individual MPs, and he stood down as chairman of the independent website LabourList to take on the role with the regulator.

In May 2024, the Premier League warned that English football risks the threat of sanctions from Fifa and Uefa if the Government does not ensure the game’s new regulator is truly independent.

Last September, a leaked letter revealed European football’s governing body Uefa also outlined concerns that an independent regulator could constitute government interference in sport.

Speaking as MPs considered the Bill, sports minister Stephanie Peacock said: “Uefa has confirmed in writing to the shadow secretary of state and the FA confirmed directly to peers that the Bill as drafted does not breach Uefa statutes.

“The regulator will be operationally independent of the Government and will not exert undue influence on the FA’s ability to govern the game. The extent of its statutory powers and duties will simply not allow it to do so.”

Shadow culture secretary Stuart Andrew earlier highlighted Uefa’s previous concerns and said: “That was before the Government sought to install a Labour crony at the helm of the football regulator.”

He added the proposal to appoint Mr Kogan “drives a coach and horses through the independence of the football regulator”, to which Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy shouted: “You approached him.”

Mr Andrew continued: “Does she not understand that the appointment of Mr Kogan only exacerbates the risk that the introduction of the regulator could lead to England being excluded from European competitions?”

Labour MP Chris Evans (Caerphilly) countered: “He has made another claim that Uefa are going to ban English teams from competition as a result of perceived Government interference – he knows that is wrong.

“The fact is Uefa would have made a statement about this by now – they have not. They have not opposed mirrored legislation in Spain or Italy. It’s not going to happen, they’re not going to ban English clubs from European competition.”

Mr Andrew helped introduce the original version of the Bill under the previous Conservative government, which he said was aimed at “securing the future of football clubs for the benefit of both communities and fans” after the fan-led review.

But he said Labour’s version was “not the same”, adding: “It has fundamentally altered to a point where it threatens to do far more harm than good.”

Ms Nandy said Mr Kogan was on the list she had inherited from the Conservative Party.

She said: “David Kogan is by far one of the most qualified people in football to take up this role.

“Not only has David Kogan negotiated billions of pounds worth of broadcasting rights and advised the Premier League, the EFL, Uefa, the NFL and Scottish Premier League amongst others, but also he was on the list I inherited from the previous government, who had head hunted him directly to ask him to apply for the job.

“Not only that, but top of the list was somebody who had donated over £50,000 to the Conservative Party, so I will take no lectures from the opposite side.”

The Bill has already cleared the House of Lords and will undergo further scrutiny in the Commons at a later stage.