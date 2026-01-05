Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Every UK bank holiday to add to your calendar in 2026

While Northern Ireland can expect a bank holiday in March, the rest of the UK will have to wait until April for Good Friday

The bank holiday TikToks that perfectly sum up British culture

As people start returning to the office in 2026 after a well-deserved Christmas break, it’s only natural that one question is on everyone’s mind: when is the next bank holiday?

Last year saw record-breaking temperatures during the August bank holiday, with a scorching 29.1C recorded in the village of Hawarden in Flintshire. Many also hoped the government would issue an extra bank holiday when the Lionesses won the Euros in the summer. Although we didn’t get to enjoy that extra day off, the trophy-hoarding squad received a warm welcome with a reception at Downing Street.

This year will see a number of other events, as the men’s football World Cup goes to the United States, while the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games are set to take place jointly between the city of Milan and the town of Cortina d'Ampezzo in the Alps.

It looks unlikely that the UK will see an extra bank holiday, after Brits received a day off in 2023 for King Charles III’s coronation ceremony which took place at Westminster Abbey, but there remain plenty of dates that can go in the diary.

Brits are unlikely to receive an extra bank holiday in 2026 but there's still plenty of opportunities for a well-deserved day off
Brits are unlikely to receive an extra bank holiday in 2026 but there's still plenty of opportunities for a well-deserved day off (Getty Images)

When is the next bank holiday?

Northern Ireland will experience a bank holiday on 17 March for St Patrick’s Day, while the rest of the United Kingdom will get a day off for Good Friday on 3 April.

Here’s a complete list of this year’s confirmed bank holiday dates across the United Kingdom.

England and Wales

  • Friday, 3 April - Good Friday
  • Monday, 6 April - Easter Monday
  • Monday, 4 May - Early May bank holiday
  • Monday, 25 May - Spring bank holiday
  • Monday, 31 August - Summer bank holiday
  • Friday, 25 December - Christmas Day
  • Monday, 28 December - Boxing Day (substitute day)

Scotland

  • Friday, 3 April - Good Friday
  • Monday, 4 May - Early May bank holiday
  • Monday, 25 May - Spring bank holiday
  • Monday, 3 August - Summer bank holiday
  • Monday, 30 November - St Andrew’s Day
  • Friday, 25 December - Christmas Day
  • Monday, 28 December - Boxing Day (substitute day)

Northern Ireland

  • Tuesday, 17 March - St Patrick’s Day
  • Friday, 3 April - Good Friday
  • Monday, 6 April - Easter Monday
  • Monday, 4 May - Early May bank holiday
  • Monday, 25 May - Spring bank holiday
  • Monday, 13 July - Battle of the Boyne (Orangemen’s Day) (substitute day)
  • Monday, 31 August - Summer bank holiday
  • Friday, 25 December - Christmas Day
  • Monday, 28 December - Boxing Day (substitute day)

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in