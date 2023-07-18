Jump to content

Watch live as Suella Braverman outlines UK’s counter-terrorism strategy

Oliver Browning
Tuesday 18 July 2023 11:36
Comments

Watch live as Suella Braverman gives a speech to announce and update on the UK’s counter-terrorism strategy on Tuesday 18 July.

The home secretary will warn that Islamic State and al-Qaeda are both still seeking to plan and enable terror attacks in the UK, as she unveils a long-awaited update to Contest, the UK’s counter-terrorism strategy, which has not been renewed for five years.

Ms Braverman will also say that countries, including Russia, are using terrorism to sow division in the UK and are an increasing threat.

“Terrorist narratives are also exploited by hostile actors such as Russia, which is seeking to promote divisive and polarising narratives in the West,” she will say, according to The Times.

Russian-linked accounts used terrorist attacks such as the Manchester Arena bombing and London Bridge stabbings to amplify divisive, far-right messaging in the wake of attacks.

Counter-terrorism policing has around 800 live investigations and last year made 169 arrests for terror-related offences.

Two plots were foiled in the past seven months.

