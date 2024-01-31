UK EuroMillions ticketholder scoops £61m but huge prize still unclaimed

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A lucky UK lottery ticket holder has bagged £61 million in Tuesday’s EuroMillions draw - but is yet to come forward to claim the winnings.

The winner will receive a huge £61,708,231 from the £123m jackpot that has been split with another lucky ticketholder based in Spain.

The National Lottery is urging people to check their tickets to see if they have the winning numbers, which are: 05, 10, 19, 27, 30 – while the Lucky Stars are: 05, 06.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “What an amazing night for one UK EuroMillions winner who has scooped a share of tonight’s incredible £123 million jackpot, the first UK EuroMillions jackpot win of 2024.”

For those who didn’t win Tuesday’s draw, they can buy another EuroMillions ticket for Friday’s £14 million draw.

It comes as another winning EuroMillions ticket from earlier in the month remains unclaimed.

One ticket bought in Shropshire which scooped a £1 million prize on January 16 still has not been cashed in. Mr Carter urged people to search their pockets, bags, wallets and purses for the missing ticket.

“If you bought a EuroMillions ticket in the Shropshire district for the draw on 16 January, it’s time to look everywhere – in the pockets of clothes you might have been wearing at the time, bags, in the car, wallets and purses and in that sideboard or drawer where we all tend to put bits and pieces – and check your tickets,” he said.

“Do you live or work in this area, do you have family and friends there who you were visiting or were you just passing through? We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket holder and pay out their life-changing prize – imagine the possibilities for them.

“We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

If a lottery prize is not claimed before the deadline, the money will go towards supporting National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket but who believes they have a genuine claim can still submit a claim in writing within 30 days of the draw.