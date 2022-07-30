UK takes part in joint military exercises in Finland amid Russia threat

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email

Around 150 British Army and Royal Air Force (RAF) personnel have been deployed to Finland alongside US and Finnish armed forces for a training exercise, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Saturday.

Named “Exercise Vigilant Fox,” the training includes more than 750 troops from the UK, US and Finland who gathered this week in Niinisalo, western Finland, to participate in the four-day “high-readiness” exercise.

Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey MP said that the exercise “has demonstrated the strength and interoperability of our Armed Forces with our US and Finnish allies and reaffirms our commitment to the defence and security of the Baltic Sea region.”

The exercise comes two weeks after RAF fighter aircraft were deployed to Finland and Sweden for joint training.

Earlier, Nato signed an accession protocol with Finland to join the military alliance, beginning the process for it to receive membership.

British troops based in Estonia as part of Project Unified Stance swooped into Finland in Royal Air Force Chinook helicopters.

The exercise also included soldiers, armoured fighting vehicles and helicopters from the US 3rd Armoured Brigade Combat Team (The Iron Brigade).

“Our soldiers, sailors and aviators have received a warm welcome in Finland over the last few months. Exercise Vigilant Fox is the latest activity in an ongoing series of events across the domains,” said Wing Commander Stephen Boyle, Defence Attaché with the British Embassy in Finland.

“As Finland moves towards full Nato membership, we will continue to seek opportunities like this to show solidarity with Finland, learn from each other and improve our ability to operate together.”

Finland and Sweden applied to join Nato after Russia invaded Ukraine in February this year.

Russia has strongly opposed the two countries joining the alliance and has also issued threats against their plans to do so.

Finland and Russia share a 1,340km border.

According to the MoD, the exercises in Finland are aimed at improving integration between air and land forces, as well as interoperability between partner nations. It said the training is crucial for ensuring that Nato forces can work together effectively on operations and in war.