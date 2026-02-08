Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of flood warnings and alerts have been issued across the UK next week, following days of non-stop rain.

A total of 89 warnings, where flooding is expected and 223 alerts, where flooding is possible, were in place in England as of Sunday afternoon.

Most were issued across the south-west and the Midlands, according to the Environment Agency. In Scotland there are four flood warnings in place.

Ongoing flooding from groundwater is probable for Dorset, Wiltshire, Hampshire and West Sussex over the next five days, and from rivers across Somerset, the Environment Agency predicts.

Local river flooding is probable for the River Severn over the next five days, and the Rivers Trent and Soar until Tuesday, the Agency says.

Properties are likely to be flooded and travel services are expected to experience delays.

open image in gallery The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for Monday commencing at 12pm till 23.59pm ( met office )

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain on Monday from 12 noon until 23.59pm. The alert covers parts of London and South East England, South West England, and Wales.

Heavy rain during Monday afternoon and evening may cause some flooding and disruption to travel. The Met Office warned to expect some chance of interruption to power supplies and other services.

Forecasters said: “Bands of rain and heavy showers will move east across southern parts of England and Wales during Monday afternoon and evening. 10-15 mm of rain is likely fairly widely with 20-30 mm in some places exposed to the strong south to southeasterly winds.”

Additionally, local inland flooding is likely for the South and West of England on Monday, and possibly on Tuesday. Local inland flooding is possible more widely from today (Sunday) until Wednesday, the Environment Agency says.

So far, rain has fallen every day of 2026 amounting to 36 consecutive days. In south-west England and South Wales, there was 50 per cent more rainfall than usual, the Met Office reported on Thursday.

open image in gallery Heavy rain during Monday afternoon and evening may cause some flooding and disruption to travel ( Met office )

Three named storms struck the UK in January, bringing floods and travel disruptions.

Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon said: “Rain has been reported somewhere in the network every day of the year so far. While amounts are trivial on some days, and some areas will have seen dry days, the UK has seen a wet start to the year, particularly in Northern Ireland and southern England.

“This has largely been down to a succession of fronts or low pressure systems arriving from the west, bringing heavy rain at times, as well as damaging winds for some. There’s little sign of a let-up in the current forecast, with further unsettled weather in the coming days and over the weekend.”