Government-backed scheme to transition oil and gas workers opens

A scheme backed by the Scottish and UK Governments will offer advice and training to oil and gas workers looking to move into green energy.

The pilot will help about 200 current or former workers in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire with support and funding for training courses, in a move energy minister Michael Shanks said would “help deliver a fair and prosperous transition”.

Both Governments have pinpointed the north east as being crucial to the planned transition away from fossil fuels, with £900,000 made available by the UK Government and an additional £40,000 from the Scottish Government for the first raft of applicants.

But the Scottish Conservatives criticised the plans as “frankly embarrassing”, claiming the funding was not enough.

“Aberdeen has been the energy capital of Britain for decades and while oil and gas will be with us for decades to come, we are determined to make sure that workers are supported to access the thousands of jobs in industries such as offshore wind and carbon capture,” the energy minister said.

“This funding will help deliver a fair and prosperous transition in the North Sea, unlocking the full potential of renewable energy and reaping the economic benefits from the skills and experiences of Aberdeen’s workforce.”

Scottish Tory net zero spokesman Douglas Lumsden said: “It’s frankly embarrassing that Labour and the SNP are boasting about this scheme.

“This support for 200 workers amounts to a drop in the ocean when compared to the projected 400 jobs a fortnight being lost thanks to their decimation of the oil and gas sector.

“Both parties shamefully opposed Rosebank and Cambo (oil fields) and have said they’re against North Sea drilling altogether.

“This sector drives £14 billion into our economy and supports 83,000 jobs, but John Swinney and Keir Starmer have sold it down the river.”

But Scottish Secretary Ian Murray described the announcement as “good news” for the area and the industry, claiming it will “ensure there is a key role for our offshore workers in delivering our net zero future”.

And Scottish Energy Secretary Gillian Martin said: “The north east of Scotland has long been a titan in the oil and gas industry and the expertise within our workforce must be at the heart of driving a just transition to new fuels and sustainable energy.

“This new oil and gas transition training fund will support offshore workers to take on roles in the sustainable energy sector and has been designed and developed by the Scottish Government, supported by funding from UK Government’s regional skills pilot for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, and will be delivered by Skills Development Scotland.

“Through initiatives such as the just transition fund and the energy transition fund, the Scottish Government has already invested £120 million in the north east’s transition to net zero to help create green jobs, support innovation, and secure the highly skilled workforce of the future.”

The programme will be run by Skills Development Scotland.