Tens of thousands in remote areas to receive faster broadband

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Around 65,000 homes and businesses including some in Scotland’s most remote areas will gain access to lightning-fast broadband through a “game-changer” upgrade.

The UK Government has signed a £157 million contract with Openreach to bring gigabit-capable internet to the Highlands and Outer Hebrides as well as the islands of Islay, Skye and Tiree.

It is the largest ever contract under Project Gigabit, which aims to enable hard-to-reach communities to access fast, reliable gigabit-capable broadband.

UK telecoms minister Chris Bryant said: “Digital exclusion for people living and working in hard-to-reach areas across Scotland can be a huge obstacle to living a better and healthier life.

“Elderly and vulnerable people could miss out on the best treatment options in North Ayrshire, while budding entrepreneurs could be held back from their dream of running a successful business in Moray.

“With our recent digital inclusion action plan, we have pledged to take everyone along with us in the digital revolution so that we don’t entrench existing inequalities as technological progress races ahead.

“This huge UK Government investment is a commitment to using technology to make lives in Scotland better, as well as turbocharging local economies to deliver on our growth mission under the Government’s Plan for Change.”

The deal was struck under an £800 million agreement with Openreach which was announced last August as part of wider plans to tackle the problem of digital exclusion across rural parts of the UK.

Work is already under way to connect more than 227,000 premises in hard-to-reach parts of Wales and England as part of the agreement.

It is funded by the UK Government, which will work alongside the Scottish Government and Openreach to deliver the coverage north of the border.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said: “This £157 million UK Government investment is a game-changer for tens of thousands of homes and businesses in the most remote areas of Scotland.

“Rolling out lightning-fast broadband will equip and inspire local businesses to thrive, enable families to access vital services, and build resilient communities.”

The contract will support work already being carried out through the Scottish Government’s R100 programme, which aims to bring faster broadband to thousands of homes and businesses across Scotland.

Scottish Government business minister Richard Lochhead said: “This new contract brings even more investment to Scotland and we are committed to working with the UK Government and Openreach to drive efficiencies across both the R100 and Project Gigabit programmes and maximise gigabit coverage.

“Through the Digital Scotland Superfast Broadband programme and our ongoing efforts with R100, over one million faster broadband connections have been delivered across Scotland through public investment – developing infrastructure, knowledge and experience that will be essential in ensuring the success of Project Gigabit in Scotland.”

Gigabit-capable broadband delivers faster speeds and, unlike traditional copper-based networks, gigabit connections will not slow down at peak times.

Openreach deputy chief executive Katie Milligan said: “Full fibre is the UK’s most reliable broadband technology, and more than half of Scotland’s homes can already order it thanks to Openreach.

“But we believe everyone deserves access to fast, reliable connections, so we’re proud to be helping extend access to communities that would otherwise be left behind.

“Our new network’s a catalyst for growth and jobs, with experts predicting it’ll bring a £4.4 billion boost to the Scottish economy and a raft of social and environmental benefits.

“We’re confident we’ll reach as many as 30 million UK premises by 2030, assuming the right economic conditions exist.”