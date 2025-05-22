Gordon Lyons to attend first GAA match as Stormont Communities Minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Northern Ireland’s Communities Minister Gordon Lyons is to attend his first GAA match in the role this weekend.

The DUP MLA, who has sport in his ministerial portfolio, has been criticised for not attending a senior-level GAA match.

On Thursday it was confirmed that Mr Lyons will attend a match after an invitation from the Ulster Council of the GAA last week.

Earlier this year, he pledged to attend a GAA match in 2025.

During a visit to Washington DC in March, Mr Lyons said: “I would like to make the point that I have been to GAA clubs, have been to GAA events, have met with the GAA.”

The move comes as a key funding decision on the redevelopment of the former GAA ground Casement Park in west Belfast is expected.

While the Assembly, the GAA and the Irish Government have all pledged money towards the project, the UK Government is expected to announce next month what funding it will provide after a Treasury spending review.

Mr Lyons will not be the first DUP politician to go to a GAA match, after then party leader Arlene Foster attended an Ulster final with then MLA Christopher Stalford in 2018.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and former communities minister and current Education Minister Paul Givan have also tried their hands at camogie, Gaelic football and hurling.

A spokesperson for the Department for Communities said: “The minister will be attending a GAA game on Saturday following an invitation from the UCGAA last week.

“The minister is committed to supporting all sporting communities across Northern Ireland.”