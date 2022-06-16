RSPCA investigator calls for people who leave dogs in hot cars to face fines

An RSPCA investigator is calling for people who leave dogs in hot cars to face fines as temperatures are set to soar to 34C.

Anthony Joynes suggested fixed penalty notices could act as a deterrent to stop people doing “the same again and again”.

Owners can face a prison sentence of up to six months or a maximum fine of £20,000 if a dog becomes ill or dies after being left unattended in a vehicle on a hot day.

And while owners are legally responsible for their pet’s health and welfare, it is not illegal to leave a dog in a hot car.

Mr Joynes, who has been an RSPCA inspector for 13 years, wrote on Twitter: “I would love to see fixed penalty notices for leaving dogs in cars on warm/hot days.

“Not for incidents when dogs have died obviously but the ones where dogs have been left in a vehicle in a dangerous situation.

“Most owners come back & dogs are hot but will be ok & they leave often I imagine to do the same again and again.

“A fixed penalty notice in these circumstances, a short sharp shock in the pocket, might actually make these people think.

“Obviously it should be the welfare of their pup that gets the grey matter working but fines would work.”

Even if it does not feel that warm, when it is just 22C outside the temperature can double to 47C in a car within an hour.

Police officers have the power to break the window of a vehicle to rescue a dog if it is showing signs of heatstroke.

Members of the public are advised to call 999 if they see a dog in distress inside a car.

If the dog’s condition is critical, many people’s instinct will be to break into the vehicle to free them.

But this could be classed as criminal damage and you might have to defend your actions in court.

Legally, you can commit damage if you believe the car owner would consent to it if they knew the dog was in danger.

The Met Office has issued a heat alert on Friday and Saturday as temperatures are expected to exceed 30C in the southern half of the UK – and could even reach up to 34C.

Mr Joynes warned dog owners against exercising their pets in the heat – and also expressed concern about rabbits left outside in sweltering hutches.

“All animals can potentially suffer from heatstroke,” he said. “Please don’t get caught out. It is our responsibility as pet owners to protect our pets.”