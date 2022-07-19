UK workers see biggest drop in regular pay since records began

Britons have seen regular pay fall by nearly 3 per cent - the largest decrease since records began.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) have released their latest assessment on average weekly earnings as the UK grapples with soaring inflation and a cost of living crisis.

It found regular pay - which excludes bonuses - had fallen by 2.8 per cent between March and May this year when taking inflation into account.

This was the biggest drop since records began two decades ago.

Total pay - which includes bonuses - also saw a drop when considering inflation, going down by 0.9 per cent in real terms between the same months.

Before taking soaring inflation into account, regular pay went up by 4.3 per cent and total pay by 6.2 per cent.

