UK workers see biggest drop in regular pay since records began
Britons have seen regular pay fall by nearly 3 per cent - the largest decrease since records began.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) have released their latest assessment on average weekly earnings as the UK grapples with soaring inflation and a cost of living crisis.
It found regular pay - which excludes bonuses - had fallen by 2.8 per cent between March and May this year when taking inflation into account.
This was the biggest drop since records began two decades ago.
Total pay - which includes bonuses - also saw a drop when considering inflation, going down by 0.9 per cent in real terms between the same months.
Before taking soaring inflation into account, regular pay went up by 4.3 per cent and total pay by 6.2 per cent.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies