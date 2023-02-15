UK inflation falls for third month in a row to 10.1%

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inflation fell slightly for the third consecutive month to 10.1 per cent in January, according to official figures.

This was down from 10.5 per cent in December and although inflation is falling, price rises remain at sky-high levels, meaning Britons will continue to feel the pinch on their finances.

The Office for National Statistics said January’s fall was driven by the price of air and coach travel dropping back following a rise in December and the Christmas period.

Petrol prices continue to fall and there was a dip in restaurant, cafe and takeaway prices.

Officials said the cost of furniture decreased by more than this time last year “in line with traditional New Year discounting.”

But this was offset by rising prices for alcohol and tobacco, following on from “seasonal price cuts in December and a more subdued rise at the same time last year.”

Grant Fitzner, ONS chief economist, said there were also indications that costs facing businesses are rising more slowly, driven by falls in crude oil, electricity and petroleum prices.

“However, business prices remain high overall, particularly for steel and food products,” he said.

With inflation still firmly in double digits, households are yet to feel the pressure lift.

Sky high rises in food prices are also expected to keep finances under strain, with a raft of retailers warning recently that shop prices are yet to reach their peak.

Food price rises hit a fresh 45-year high in December, as the ONS said that food and non-alcoholic drinks inflation soared to 16.8% from 16.4% in November.

The Bank of England has said it believes CPI will fall sharply this year, however, with governor Andrew Bailey recently saying there has been a "turning of the corner" on inflation in recent months.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey earlier this month announced the interest base rate was rising to 4 per cent

This is due to falling fuel prices and as supply chain difficulties have eased, while wholesale energy prices have also dropped significantly since the painful costs seen last year.

The Bank is forecasting inflation to fall to about 4% towards the end of this year, alongside a much shallower projected decline in economic output than in the November Report forecast.

Economist Sandra Horsfield at Investec Economics, said: "The good news is that prospects for the path of inflation over 2023 look considerably brighter."

She added: "For January we do see inflation as having subsided further.

"Lower fuel prices and more intense competition among retailers amid an ongoing easing of supply chain disruptions and squeezed disposable incomes are likely to have played a role."

Despite falling inflation, there may be pressure on the Bank to raise interest rates again next month after official figures showed regular wages rising by 6.7% in the three months to December - a new record outside the pandemic.

It is watching wage growth carefully for signs that inflation is becoming entrenched in the economy and some experts believe the latest earnings hike may mean it increases rates in March to 4.25%, from 4% currently.

This would be the eleventh increase in a row, though experts believe the Bank is nearing the end of its rate-rise cycle and markets expect rates to peak at 4.5%.

Rachel Reeves, Labour’s shadow chancellor, said: “With inflation figures this morning still close to a 40 year high, families across Britain are feeling worse off.

“Labour’s plan for a proper windfall tax on oil & gas giants will stop energy bills going up in April. Our long term plan will keep bills low in the future too.”

Ben Wallace, the defence secretary, said the latest inflation figures are "positive" but stressed "we must keep working at it".

Speaking with Kay Burley on Sky News, Ben Wallace said: "It’s the right direction. It’s positive.

“I think it shows that the government’s efforts alongside others to try and make sure that we deal with inflation, because inflation really is the number one enemy to [ensuring] the economy is in the right direction.

"But you know, we’ve got a long way to go. We’ll have to keep working on it. And, you know, I think, as your commentator said, the Bank of England’s target is 2 per cent and we are at 10 per cent.

"And no one likes to be living in a place of high inflation but I really welcome the direction of travel, and we must keep working at it."