UK, France and Canada condemn ‘egregious actions’ by Netanyahu’s Israel

Sir Keir Starmer has condemned Benjamin Netanyahu’s “egregious” actions in Gaza, warning that the UK and allies will take “concrete actions” unless he changes course.

The Prime Minister, along with French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian premier Mark Carney called for a halt to Israel’s military offensive and an end to restrictions on humanitarian aid.

Mr Netanyahu’s government said it would allow a “basic” amount of aid into Gaza to prevent a “hunger crisis” from developing.

open image in gallery A little boy is fed by his mother with food from a community kitchen at the Muwasi camp for displaced Palestinians in Khan Younis (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)

The Israeli prime minister acknowledged there was international pressure from his allies on the issue.

In a joint statement, Sir Keir, Mr Macron and Mr Carney said: “We strongly oppose the expansion of Israel’s military operations in Gaza. The level of human suffering in Gaza is intolerable.

“Yesterday’s announcement that Israel will allow a basic quantity of food into Gaza is wholly inadequate.”

They said the Israeli government’s denial of aid “is unacceptable and risks breaching international humanitarian law”.

“We condemn the abhorrent language used recently by members of the Israeli government, threatening that, in their despair at the destruction of Gaza, civilians will start to relocate.

“Permanent forced displacement is a breach of international humanitarian law.”

The leaders called on Hamas to release the hostages it took in the “heinous attack” on October 7, 2023.

“We have always supported Israel’s right to defend Israelis against terrorism,” the three leaders said.

“But this escalation is wholly disproportionate.”

They warned that “we will not stand by while the Netanyahu government pursues these egregious actions.

“If Israel does not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will take further concrete actions in response.”

They also warned they would be prepared to impose targeted sanctions over attempts to expand settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Despite Israel’s promise to allow aid in, there was no sign of an easing of the humanitarian crisis.

The UN’s humanitarian relief chief Tom Fletcher – a former British diplomat – said nine aid trucks were cleared to enter, “but it is a drop in the ocean of what is urgently needed”.

“Our expectations for today’s crossings are realistic: given ongoing bombardment and acute hunger levels, the risks of looting and insecurity are significant,” he warned.

Sentiments were echoed by Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who told the BBC the situation in Gaza was an “abomination”.

“People must receive the aid that they desperately, desperately need,” he said.“What we’re seeing, in terms of food, water, medicine, fuel, the restrictions on humanitarian assistance, and the loss of life, are completely unacceptable and intolerable.”

Acknowledging international pressure, Mr Netanyahu said Israel’s “greatest friends in the world” had told him: “We cannot accept images of hunger, mass hunger. We cannot stand that. We will not be able to support you.”

But Israel has launched further air and ground operations across the territory and ordered the evacuation of Gaza’s second-largest city, Khan Younis.

Mr Netanyahu said Israel plans on “taking control of all of Gaza”, putting in place a new system to distribute aid that prevents the involvement of Hamas.

Speaking after Britain, France and Canada ramped up the pressure on Israel, Mr Netanyahu said: “By asking Israel to end a defensive war for our survival before Hamas terrorists on our border are destroyed and by demanding a Palestinian state, the leaders in London, Ottawa and Paris are offering a huge prize for the genocidal attack on Israel on October 7 while inviting more such atrocities.”

After urging European leaders to follow “President Trump’s vision” for ending the conflict, the Israeli prime minister added: “This is a war of civilisation over barbarism. Israel will continue to defend itself by just means until total victory is achieved.”

But the UK’s industry minister Sarah Jones repeated Sir Keir’s calls for Israel to “stop the military intervention and to allow aid into Gaza”.

“It follows on from what I think everybody will see as completely intolerable suffering of the Gazan people where they are being forced into a situation where they're not having humanitarian aid,” she told Sky News.

She added: “There have been completely unacceptable comments from members of the government about permanently displacing people away from their homeland as well.”