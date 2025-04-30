Map: Every council where local elections have been postponed this year
Reform and the Greens have accused the government of denying democracy, while the Liberal Democrats have accused Labour and the Conservatives of a ‘disgraceful stitch-up’
As voters head to the polls on Thursday there are four regional mayoralties and 1,750 council seats up for grabs.
But controversy hangs over the contests after elections were delayed in nine areas amid an overhaul of local government in England.
Nigel Farage has said “five and half million people in this country are being denied their vote”, but deputy prime minister Angela Rayner has defended the postponements.
It comes amid the abolition of two-tier councils, such as district and county, which are being scrapped and replaced with single regional authorities governed by mayors, unveiled in December. Ms Rayner said she is “not in the business of holding elections to bodies that won’t exist”.
But, with polls pointing to a bumper night for Mr Farage’s insurgent right-wing party on Thursday, speculation has been rife that the contests were delayed for political gain.
The areas where elections that had been due in May will be postponed are:
- Norfolk County Council
- Suffolk County Council
- Essex County Council
- Thurrock
- East Sussex
- West Sussex
- Isle of Wight
The government said the timing of the May elections affected their planning for devolution, particularly alongside the reorganisation of local government.
Any councils struggling to manage the reorganisation alongside organising May elections were given permission by the council to delay polling day for a year.
Ms Rayner, who is also the housing, communities and local government secretary, said the government was “not in the business of holding elections to bodies that won’t exist”, so votes will be held in May next year after the expected reorganisation.
Ministers say nearly four-fifths of residents in England will have councils with devolved powers after the shake-up.
Consultations will be launched on the plans in six areas: Cumbria, Cheshire & Warrington, Norfolk & Suffolk, Greater Essex, Sussex & Brighton and Hampshire & Solent.
Two new mayoral authorities will be established – in Greater Lincolnshire, and Hull and East Yorkshire. Devon and Torbay will become a combined county authority, as will Lancashire.
Kingston and Surbiton Greens posted on social media: “Solidarity with our neighbouring Green Party branches and their candidates in Surrey and in other counties who’ve just been denied democracy because their local elections this may have been postponed.”
Lib Dems’ leader Ed Davey said: “The delay of so many local elections is a disgraceful stitch-up between Labour and the Conservatives. Where elections are still happening, the Liberal Democrats will campaign hard to build on last year’s historic election wins and give communities the strong voice they deserve.”
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage seized on the announcement to claim: “Labour and the Tories have officially cancelled 5.5m votes in May,” as he posted a petition calling for county council elections to go ahead.
