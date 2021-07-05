Lockdown rules UK: Will restrictions be lifted on 19 July?

Boris Johnson will later on Monday set out what life with Covid is going to look like after 19 July, the date some have dubbed "freedom day".

Despite warnings from scientists and medics amid rising cases, the prime minister is expected to scrap the majority of social distancing measures.

It is widely expected that the legal requirement to wear face masks will be removed.

At a Downing Street press conference, the PM will tell the public that we "must learn to live with the virus".

Last night he said: “Thanks to the successful rollout of our vaccination programme, we are progressing cautiously through our road map.

“[Tomorrow] we will set out how we can restore people’s freedoms when we reach step four. But I must stress that the pandemic is not over and that cases will continue to rise over the coming weeks. As we begin to learn to live with this virus, we must all continue to carefully manage the risks and exercise judgment when going about our lives.”

Local government secretary Robert Jenrick on Sunday said “we as private citizens make these judgements rather than the government telling you what to do”.

Social distancing in pubs is likely to be axed, allowing drinkers to order at the bar again instead of through apps and table service.

It is expected to be announced that there will be no fine for not wearing a mask on public transport. The mandatory scanning of QR codes to enter venues is also likely to be scrapped.

It is thought that workers will be encouraged to go back to the office and there will be no domestic vaccine "passports" as well as no ban on large-scale outdoor events.

What might be announced on rules surrounding international travel remains unclear.

The prime minister is expected to announce the measures despite a backlash from scientists.

One member of the government’s Sage advisory body called new health secretary Sajid Javid’s comments on Covid last week “frightening”, while a second warned re-opening would result in new “variant factories”, as transmission soared.

Professor Stephen Reicher tweeted: “It is frightening to have a ‘health’ secretary who still thinks Covid is flu, who is unconcerned at levels of infection, who doesn’t realise that those who do best for health also do best for the economy, who wants to ditch all protections while only half of us are vaccinated.

“The key message of the pandemic is “this isn’t an ‘I’ thing, it’s a ‘we’ thing. Your behaviour affects my health. Get your head around the ‘we’ concept.”

Professor Adam Finn, from the government’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, warned the pandemic could still spiral “out of control” in the UK.

“I shall certainly be continuing to wear a mask if I have got any symptoms, or if I am in an enclosed space with lots of other people for a prolonged period of time,” he said.'

Mr Johnson will brace the public for serious illness and deaths to continue, at a Downing Street press conference – with the link from rising infections only “weakened”, not severed – but at far lower levels than before most people were vaccinated.

On Monday morning, the 73rd anniversary of the creation of the NHS, Professor Stephen Powis told BBC Breakfast the “best birthday present” people could get the health service is to have a Covid vaccine.

“I think it is the case that cases will continue to go up over the next few weeks and we would expect hospital admissions to rise modestly as well,” Professor Stephen Powis told BBC Breakfast.

“We'll be keeping a very close eye on the data but at the moment, like I say, things are look very good.

“The analysis that public health officials are doing show the effectiveness of the vaccine, and that of course underlines the need to get as many people vaccinated as possible.”

He added: “If you haven't had your jab yet then the best birthday present you can give to the NHS is to go and get it.”