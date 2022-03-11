Fuel prices hit record new high on UK forecourts
Fuel prices have hit a new high at UK forecourts today, despite a slump in wholesale fuel costs.
Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Thursday was 161.1p, up from 159.6p on Wednesday.
The average cost of a litre of diesel reached a new high of 170.1p on Thursday, up from 167.4p on Wednesday.
Oil prices have skyrocketed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, leading to higher wholesale costs for fuel retailers, and increased prices for Britons when they go to fill up.
RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said drivers will be “wondering whether these record rises are ever going to stop” and revealed that wholesale prices are starting to fall.
He said: “While prices may well continue to go up in the coming days, oil and wholesale fuel prices dropped for the second day in a row yesterday which should hopefully slow, or even halt, the cycle of escalating pump prices in the next week or so as retailers buy new stock at lower prices.
“There is, however, a concern they will be reluctant to lower their prices for fear of catching a cold if wholesale costs were to jump back up again.
“The oil price drop, which was the biggest since the early stages of the pandemic, was caused by traders becoming less concerned about supply disruption.
“The barrel price fell almost nine US dollars on Thursday from 129.41 dollars to 120.99 dollars having already come down from nearly 138 dollars on Tuesday.”
More to follow...
