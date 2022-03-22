The UK has seen a recent uptick in Covid cases and hospital admissions after numbers had been falling steadily since the wave of Omicron cases in January.

After several weeks of decline, the latest NHS Test and Trace figures show that 323,032 people in England tested positive for Covid between 3 and 9 March, an increase of 55.5 per cent compared to the previous week where 207,728 people tested positive.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that roughly one in 20 people in England were infected with Covid in the week ending 12 March, an increase from one in 25 the previous week.