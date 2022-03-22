Is UK headed for new Omicron wave? Experts warn waning immunity could drive fresh cases
One in 20 people were infected with Covid during the week ending 12 March
The UK has seen a recent uptick in Covid cases and hospital admissions after numbers had been falling steadily since the wave of Omicron cases in January.
After several weeks of decline, the latest NHS Test and Trace figures show that 323,032 people in England tested positive for Covid between 3 and 9 March, an increase of 55.5 per cent compared to the previous week where 207,728 people tested positive.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that roughly one in 20 people in England were infected with Covid in the week ending 12 March, an increase from one in 25 the previous week.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies